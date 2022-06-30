Permanent flashing school zone signs will be installed on Fountain Hills Boulevard approaching the Middle School over this summer.
Town Public Works Director Justin Weldy explained during a joint session with the Town Council and the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board, the Town-funded project would install the solar-powered signs as motorists approach the school zone and crosswalk at Glenbrook Boulevard from either direction. Weldy said an additional sign will be installed on McDowell Mountain Road on the curve were traffic approaches from the east.
McDowell Mountain Road has a 45 mile per hour speed limit and the curve creates a line-of-sight concern approaching the school.
Board Member Dr. Wendy Barnard said she appreciates the additional sign, saying it is needed. She said it is also confusing where the school zone starts and stops.
Currently there are small roll-out signs placed when school is in session, which can be hard to see on Fountain Hills Boulevard.
Weldy also noted the Town would continue to work with Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) to seek opportunities related to Safe Routes to School Grant funds. One such opportunity they are working on provides for a safety assessment in FY23 and in FY24 equipment and training for crossing guards and other safety personnel.
Town Communications Director Bo Larsen reported he is working on research for community outreach related to pedestrian safety and rules of the road that includes bikes, skateboards and walkers.
Board members asked that this information include clarification of laws related to how to drive through a school zone and approaching school buses on the roadways.
Also related to safety, Board President Nadya Jenkins said the district is following up with a facilities safety assessment with the Department of Homeland Security, a process they have not done for a couple of years.
Board Member Dana Saar brought the council up to date on long-term plans the district has for facilities consolidation. The discussion was specific to possible future use by the Town for the Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain school sites.
The Town is currently discussing the use of Four Peaks School for a business hub and there are some questions regarding maintenance and improvements.
The District is discussing the future of McDowell Mountain Elementary School and possibly consolidating K-8 students at the Middle School facility after next school year.
Saar said there is the possibility of the Town converting the school properties to park sites.
The council and the board also discussed the need to review and update existing intergovernmental agreements between the Town and District. Those include communications (Cox), construction and joint use of facilities.