The Town Council has decided to scuttle a proposal to install a traffic enforcement camera to monitor right turns on red at the intersection of Palisades and Shea boulevards.
The item was on the Aug. 24 council agenda for discussion without action. However, a consensus of the dais indicated no desire to take the proposal any further.
A seeming shroud of secrecy around the vendors who provide the camera services was a primary factor in determining the outcome of the discussion.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said obtaining information from the two vendors available to the town was “challenging” at best. He said he was told proprietary data and contract secrecy were reasons for reticence on the part of the vendors. According to Weldy, the town would need to make requests for proposals to obtain some of the additional information.
Councilman David Spelich said he had been in favor of the idea until doing additional research on his own. Spelich is a former law enforcement officer from Chicago and said he used his contacts to inquire about use of data by Homeland Security Fusion Centers.
“Many think this is just a single picture of a violation, but every vehicle that runs through the intersection will be videotaped,” Spelich said. “That is what turned me against this. The (contractor) has the sole rights to the video information.”
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer said he had previously had a similar conversation with personnel with the Arizona Fusion Center. He had been told the cameras were constantly monitoring.
“I don’t think anyone would support constant monitoring,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said.
Town Manager Grady Miller said he had the understanding that the town could dictate privacy issues with photos only taken if a violation occurs.
Shawn Dow, a local resident who is a political consultant with Campaign for Liberty opposed the effort.
“I have spent the last 12 years of my job destroying red light cameras,” Dow said.
He said his group has filed complaints across the country related to tickets issued and in some cases are able to “get the officer’s job” who monitor the camera recordings.
“Lawsuits would cost (the town) millions in refunds,” Dow said. “Heed my warning – don’t deal with these crooks.”
Dow also said representatives from the Fountain Hills legislative district would be introducing bills to ban the use of enforcement cameras in the Arizona Legislature.
The town had been looking at installing a camera at a single intersection where right turns on red are banned from southbound Palisades to westbound Shea. Data provided by staff indicated that during 2018 and 2019 there were a total of 20 vehicle collisions at the intersection overall. At the northwest corner that involves the no right on red, there were four collisions, and two of those were single vehicle. Staff had no information on whether the other collisions involved a right turn violation.
Kratzer said it is an extremely difficult intersection for a deputy to monitor for violations. There is no safe place for them to position themselves to watch traffic there. He also said MCSO does not have the resources to monitor the site for extended periods of time.
“It is not fair to the overall community,” Kratzer said.
Councilman Dennis Brown said it has become clear this is not the best solution for the situation. He proposed listening to ideas from the public and others who may know more about these cameras to find another solution.
Vice Mayor Mike Scharnow wondered just how much of a problem exists.
“The accident numbers are low, and we have no other data that shows violations,” Scharnow said. “I tend to agree we should look for other solutions.”
Councilman Alan Magazine expressed concern as well.
“There is a lot of information we don’t have and can’t get,” Magazine said. “I think we should carefully consider what has been said tonight about these vendors.”
Dow said he was happy with the outcome of the discussion.
“I want to thank the council for wisely listening and making the right decision,” Dow told The Times.
The Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Committee will continue to discuss to issue and consider alternatives.