The Fountain Hills Town Council will meet in a joint work session with the Sanitary District Board of Directors on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
The agenda for the session includes a discussion related to the Intergovernmental Agreement between the town and the district.
There will also be discussion regarding a joint work group to address strategies to reduce sodium pollution.
They will also talk about a control building location for a recharge well in Fountain Park.
The issue related to Fountain Lake improvement projects is also on the agenda, as well as coordination regarding wash maintenance in areas where there are district utility easements.
The joint session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public with face coverings required and limited seating due to social distancing.
As a study session there is no call to the public for this meeting.