The Town Council will hold its annual planning retreat on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The tentative agenda includes several discussion items requested by council members. Those include Stellar Teacher Program (Kalivianakis), a “streets first initiative” (Skillicorn) and Town efforts to address homelessness (Skillicorn).
There are also planned updates on several ongoing programs or initiatives including implementation of the short-term rental ordinance, Citizen Streets Committee, fire department transition plan, MCSO IGA contract renewal and water intrusion and damage at Community Center.
A discussion related to proposed sign ordinance amendments is also on the agenda.
The retreat is normally an opportunity to address planning for the upcoming fiscal year. This session includes a preview of the FY23-24 operating budget as well as a review of the tentative five-year capital improvement program projects.
There will be a discussion related to the Council Rules of Procedure to address scheduled public appearances, streamlining process for council requests for future council agenda items and call to the public/comment cards.
The agenda also includes a columbarium discussion.
The retreat session is open to the public. However, no council action is to be taken and there is no opportunity for public comment.