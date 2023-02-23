town hall

The Town Council will hold its annual planning retreat on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The tentative agenda includes several discussion items requested by council members. Those include Stellar Teacher Program (Kalivianakis), a “streets first initiative” (Skillicorn) and Town efforts to address homelessness (Skillicorn).