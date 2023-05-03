The Town Council unanimously rejected a request by the Public Art Committee to amend the public art procedures in the Public Art Master Plan.
The committee was asking for the elimination of the option for public artwork to be installed for commercial development. The request was that there only be a contribution to the Public Art Fund.
Interim Development Services Director Kevin Snipes said the committee believes there was too much inconsistency between what the committee and council approved and the artwork that was being implemented by developers. He said the committee was looking for greater oversight of what is installed.
Mayor Ginny Dickey said she was not in favor of an outright fee.
“This (program) was to allow for adding art to commercial spaces,” she said.
Councilman Gerry Friedel asked how the money is to be used.
Snipes said the committee said additional funding would allow for maintenance and upkeep and future replacement.
Councilman Allen Skillicorn said he was not sure what the problem is. Both the committee and the council approve of all the proposed artwork.
“Maybe they need to get the developer to keep the artist on a shorter leash,” Skillicorn said. “This is something that adds value, character to the town.”
Two additional changes in wording needed to implement the overall change were also denied.