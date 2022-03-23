The continued development of the downtown Park Place project was back on the Town Council agenda March 15, but its stay was brief and generated no public discussion by councilmembers.
While the Town Council voted to deny the site plan for Phase II and Phase III of the project at its March 1 meeting, developer Bart Shea asked for reconsideration of Phase III alone, as the Council’s stated issues primarily concerned Phase II.
At the March 1 meeting, councilmembers were not happy with the way the site plan handled commercial use in the proposal for Phase II, saying they believed it was inconsistent with what the Planning and Zoning Commission asked for in approving the plan two weeks prior.
Before the regular agenda on March 15, the Council met in executive session to receive consultation for legal advice concerning the Park Place Site Plan and Development Agreement. During the open meeting, the Council was first asked to vote on whether or not it wished to reconsider Phase III of the project separately from Phase II. Approval would have led to a separate agenda item to actually reconsider Phase III of the Park Place project, including a full presentation.
The process did not make it that far, however, as the Council voted unanimously (7-0) to deny reconsideration at this time. Councilmember Alan Magazine made the motion with David Spelich providing the second. No additional discussion was had.