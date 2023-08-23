town hall

The Town Council voted during its Aug. 22 regular meeting to reject a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating solicitation within the Town of Fountain Hills. The ordinance was one of three related to issues raised at a June council session. In his staff report to the council, Town Attorney Aaron Arnson noted that in June the council had discussed “a variety of options to alleviate the negative secondary effects of homelessness, both for those individuals who experience unsheltered homelessness and for business owners and residents.”

Councilman Allen Skillicorn had asked staff to bring back a soliciting ordinance that mirrored one passed in the City of Glendale. Arnson said his proposed language was the same as one approved by Glendale in 2022 except for changing the name of the municipality. It was noted in previous discussions that Arnson had advised the council in closed session that there were legal issues with the Glendale law. The proposed ordinance before the council prohibited “any person from soliciting money or other items of value, or from soliciting the sale of goods or services in an aggressive manner in any public area.”