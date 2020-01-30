The U.S. Constitution requires that, for the purposes of apportioning tax dollars and determining representation to the House of Representatives, there be a census of each person in the country held every 10 years.
It is 2020 and time once again for the official census to be taken. Every state, county and community in the U.S. wants to be sure there is an accurate count, in particular to have a place in line when the federal government returns tax dollars to those who pay them
Jodi James, economic development analyst for the Town of Fountain Hills, is acting as the town’s “Census Ambassador” and she made a presentation to the council at its Jan. 21 regular session.
James said the census outcome would mean as much as $2 billion for the state (almost $3,000 for every person counted), much of that going to schools and emergency services.
“It is very important to get an accurate count,” James said.
For the past few decades the census has meant additional representation in Congress for the state, and that is expected to continue with this count.
James said people will start to hear from the Census Bureau around mid-March through the mail, outlining the options for participating in the Census.
“People will be able to respond online, by phone or by mail,” James said.
The town is also working closely with community groups to assist in encouraging people to participate. They are reaching out to churches and social organizations to get the word out on how to participate.
James said part-time residents may also participate in the Census for Arizona. With Census Day set at April 1, people should be counted wherever they are living on that day.
Census information and supporting material is available in 59 languages.
Also, James emphasized that the Census Bureau has jobs available in the range of $15 to $19 per hour.
The icount2020.info website provides information on job opportunities, and also has a sample questionnaire and provides information about how the Census count is used to help citizens.