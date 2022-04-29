For more than a decade the Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition has been a source of information for parents and youth in dealing with issues surrounding drug and alcohol abuse.
Council Member Mike Scharnow is the Coalition director and provided the Town Council with an update on Coalition activities at the April 5 council session.
The mission statement for the group is to “protect our youth and attain a sustainable reduction in abuse.” There are 13 sectors of stakeholders in the community that participate in regular meetings and the organization of projects and events. The groups encompass education, law enforcement, government, media, business and church affiliations.
The group is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and has received three federal grants over the past 11 years to support its efforts. They reach out in the form of advertising, social media, flyers/pamphlets and through school organizations.
The Coalition relies on the Arizona Youth Survey of students in grades 8, 10 and 12 to gauge trends in the community. Scharnow said the last survey taken in 2020 indicates that drug and alcohol use, while still a top public health concern, are trending down. However, e-cigarettes and vaping are trending upward toward a serious concern.
The Coalition resources include the prescription drug drop box in the Town Hall lobby outside the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the twice-yearly drug take-back days, drug testing and the availability of NARCAN. The group also supports the Safe Homes Network in Fountain Hills, which is a pledge by parents to improve communication between one another as well as their children.
Scharnow said the Coalition’s fentanyl messaging has been well received, but it still remains a major concern. The deadly drug is showing up in pills that are easy to get and easy to smuggle. They can be purchased simply on social media and via text message.
This is where the availability of NARCAN is particularly important. The drug counteracts overdoses and is carried by Sheriff’s deputies and police officers as well as fire department medics. NARCAN is now available to the general public and may be obtained through the Coalition or the Fountain Hills Fire Department.
“Know the signs of an overdose,” Scharnow said. “Parents, pay attention to your kids and take an active role in monitoring their activity.
“If there is an overdose, call 911 immediately and administer the NARCAN.”