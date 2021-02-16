The Town Council has its annual retreat scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23. This is a session in which staff presents council members with information about potential projects and proposals that relate to the annual budgeting process.
The agenda and details of the discussion are not available as of press time for this edition of The Times. This information should be posted to the town website, fh.az.gov, by the end of this week. The agenda will also include information regarding public participation in the meeting, as sessions remain closed due to the pandemic.
The Times will post additional information related to the meeting when it becomes available.