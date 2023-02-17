Town of Fountain Hills Finance Director David Pock hosted a public meeting on Feb. 6 to outline the steps in developing the Town’s budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year. This was the initial public outreach related to the budget this year.

Residents who attended heard Pock outline the process using numbers from the previous fiscal year completed June 30, 2022, as an example. He discussed Town fiscal policies and how revenues are anticipated against expected expenditures.