The Town Council added two more proposed state legislative bills to its list of items it opposes when it met on March 2.
House Bill 2623 adds further restrictions on the abilities of cities and towns to regulate the use of fireworks. The bill specifically preempts local regulation. It does, however, add to the statute a prohibition on the use of fireworks between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The weekly Legislative update from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns states that this bill is likely dead for the current session.
House Bill 2804 adds additional limitations to the statutory exemptions for allowing discussions with attorneys in closed executive sessions.
Town Attorney Aaron Arnson said he does not support this bill.
The League also opposed the bill during committee hearings.
Councilman Alan Magazine made comments taking the legislature to task for what he described as its continuing preemption of the authority of cities and towns.
“Local government is basically a powerless pawn,” Magazine said. “There is a stunning lack of trust by the legislature in our ability to make decisions that impact our local communities.
“Every time the legislature meets it takes away or changes our powers. I’m getting sick and tired of the legislature sticking its nose in.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey told Magazine he is not alone in his opinion.
Councilman Mike Scharnow thanked Town Manager Grady Miller for making a change in presentation and providing additional information regarding the legislative updates.
Scharnow noted that at a council session in February he felt he was “put on the spot” by being asked to vote on two bills that had not previously been discussed. He did not challenge the validity of the request, because the council agenda uses broad language to allow discussion of any legislative bill.
“I felt it was unfair we were being asked to vote on something with little information,” Scharnow said. “I’d like to be better informed before I make decisions.”
Miller noted that, often times, legislative bills are moving very quickly and staff does not have a lot of time to prepare information for council meetings. However, he did ask council members to give him as much time as possible if there is an issue they would like the council to weigh in on.
While the State Legislature is in session during the early months of each year, town staff has made a practice of providing the council with the weekly legislative updates from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. Council members are also welcome to participate in weekly calls with League officials.
At council meetings the council may be asked to weigh in on whether to support a bill or not.
Currently no new bills are being introduced, but the proposals are currently making their way through committees heading for votes in the House and Senate.