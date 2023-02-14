The Town Council has asked Town Manager Grady Miller to reach out and communicate the council’s opposition to several bills currently under consideration by the Arizona State Legislature.
Miller brought to the attention of the council HB2418, which establishes by law response time requirements for emergency services. The law would set the time at five minutes or less. This constitutes an unfunded mandate by the legislature, according to Miller. It could force municipalities to add to existing manpower or equipment to meet the requirement.
Miller noted that most municipalities strive for the lowest response times possible to comply with existing industry standards, which do not have the force of law.
Miller also described SB1117, which impacts zoning regulation by municipalities, and SB1162, related to reducing local control of home-based businesses.
It was noted that SB1117 could have the effect of eliminating single family zoning and provide for construction approval with no public, council or planning and zoning input on projects.
There are also several bills being considered that would reduce tax revenue for municipalities including a repeal of tax on food for home consumption. Also, a bill would eliminate sales tax for rental properties.
It was stated that it does not make sense to support measures that reduce or eliminate Town revenue sources. Fountain Hills does not levy a primary property tax, so it relies heavily on sales taxes for operation funding.
Mayor Ginny Dickey said the bills proposed to eliminate tax revenue would cost the Town nearly $3 million a year.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said the elimination of food tax would have no impact on state revenues, only local jurisdictions.
Dickey said she would ask for support of HB2536, which has provisions to streamline the construction approval process by allowing for administrative review and self-certification for expedited approval on projects.
Councilman Allen Skillicorn stated he could support opposition of the zoning-related bills, but he was in support of the tax reduction measures and could not sign on to opposing them.
The Town Council has discussion of legislative bills on a regular basis during the legislative session. The discussion is based on weekly bulletins provided by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.