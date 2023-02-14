The Town Council has asked Town Manager Grady Miller to reach out and communicate the council’s opposition to several bills currently under consideration by the Arizona State Legislature.

Miller brought to the attention of the council HB2418, which establishes by law response time requirements for emergency services. The law would set the time at five minutes or less. This constitutes an unfunded mandate by the legislature, according to Miller. It could force municipalities to add to existing manpower or equipment to meet the requirement.