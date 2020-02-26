The Fountain Hills Town Council is on record telling the Arizona Legislature that it opposes proposed legislation related to candidate election signs.
Mayor Ginny Dickey asked the council to consider sending a message of opposition to the measure at the Feb. 18, council meeting.
“This bill passed the House Elections committee. As amended by the committee, the measure would allow campaign signs to be posted in the right-of-way 188 days prior to the general election date,” Dickey said. “If the legislation passed, political signs could potentially be in the right-of-way for approximately six months, starting in late-April through the November general election date.”
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns has opposed the measure in committee, citing concerns over the extended timeframe and the potential proliferation of signs in the right-of-way.
Dickey noted in an email to The Times that additionally, due to the Supreme Court ruling in Reed v. Town of Gilbert, municipalities cannot regulate signs based on content, which would mean during this extended timeframe, cities could not regulate any sign, regardless of whether it was campaign related or not.
“…Fountain Hills is working on changing our sign ordinance due to the court decision. I believe [changes] will be considered [by council] in June.”
In further discussing the current legislative initiatives Councilman Art Tolis said he has concerns about some proposed gun laws that would add to restrictions on ownership of weapons.
“This is an attack on Second Amendment rights,” Tolis said. “I would like to see the council move forward with a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution.”
Second Amendment sanctuary laws and resolutions are becoming popular as a way to voice opposition to firearms regulations. At least three counties in Arizona have enacted such laws.
It is unclear when such a resolution would come back to the council for action.
Dickey said she is also keeping a close watch on a proposed bill that would require every city in Arizona by 2025 to have an “affordable housing overlay district.”
“This is an effort to preempt our decision-making,” Dickey said.