The latest term of the Town Council with new members began in December and at the Jan. 17 Town Council meeting, Mayor Ginny Dickey announced council members who will represent the Town on various regional committees.

Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon will continue to serve on the East Valley Partnership Board of Directors, League of Arizona Cities and Town – Quality of Life and Sustainability Committee and the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) Economic Development Committee. McMahon is also joining the Valley Metro/RPTA Board of Directors.