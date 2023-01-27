The latest term of the Town Council with new members began in December and at the Jan. 17 Town Council meeting, Mayor Ginny Dickey announced council members who will represent the Town on various regional committees.
Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon will continue to serve on the East Valley Partnership Board of Directors, League of Arizona Cities and Town – Quality of Life and Sustainability Committee and the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) Economic Development Committee. McMahon is also joining the Valley Metro/RPTA Board of Directors.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski continues to serve on the East Valley Partnership Economic Vitality Committee as well as the EVP Critical Infrastructure and Transportation Committee. Grzybowski is also continuing with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council Board of Directors and the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.
Councilman Gerry Friedel will continue serving with the MAG Domestic Violence Council.
Councilwoman Hannah Toth will serve on the East Valley Partnership Education Think Tank.
Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakias is to serve on the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Public Safety Military Affairs Court Committee and the MAG Human Services and Community Initiatives Committee.
Within the Town the Fountain Hills, Cares Committee includes Mayor Ginny Dickey, Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon and Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis.
The Traffic & Pedestrian Safety Committee will include council members McMahon and Kalivianakis along with Mayor Ginny Dickey.
The subcommittees assigned to review applicants for Town commissions will include (A) Council members Allen Skillicorn, Grzybowski and McMahon, and (B) includes council members Kalivianakis, Friedel and Toth.