When the Town Council meets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, its agenda will be light to accommodate a work session to discuss streets standards.
The work study discussion would lead to direction to staff regarding establishment of pavement condition standards to be used in a 10-year pavement management program.
The regular agenda will include appointments to town council advisory commissions including the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Sister Cities Advisory Commission.
The council will also consider purchase of equipment including one Toro utility cart, one Toro Sand Pro and three Toro Workman utility carts.
With a separate item the council will consider purchase of a Caterpillar loader and a power broom, both for the street department.