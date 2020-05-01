When the Town Council meets on Tuesday, May 5, it will be considering the adoption of a tentative budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year that begins on July 1.
The budget proposal on the table is $33.9 million with approximately $20 million as the operating budget. The total also includes a $1.7 million unassigned contingency to cover possible shortfalls due to the COVID-19 impacts to revenue.
The budget was prepared with anticipated revenue shortfalls. The contingency allows for the town to cover unforeseen expenses of an emergency nature.
The council will also be considering tentative budgets for the Eagle Mountain Community Facilities District and the Cottonwoods Improvement District.
Approval of the tentative budget caps the amount of the budget for the year. At the time of final approval the council can reduce the budget amount but not increase the total. A public hearing and final budget approval will be considered by the council on Tuesday, June 2.
The Eagle Mountain CFD is in place to repay bond debts for infrastructure construction of the development.
The Cottonwoods district is to cover the costs of improvements in common areas adjacent to the neighborhood at Saguaro and Grande boulevards.
The council agenda also includes a contract in the amount of $104,069 for the replacement of paving in the Centennial Circle area of the Civic Center.
Concrete walkways are cracking and becoming a safety concern due to trip hazards in the area. Staff is proposing to have the concrete walkways removed and replaced with concrete pavers.
Gcon Inc. is the contractor selected for this project.
Council meetings continue to be closed to the public due to the coronavirus. Citizens may view the proceedings on Cox Channel 11, or live streaming.
Comments on agenda items may be sent to staff ahead of the meeting to be acknowledged during the session.
The council meets Tuesday, May 5, at about 5:25 p.m. to accommodate the two special board meetings.