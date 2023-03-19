The Town Council will take up a resolution to amend its rules of procedure when it meets on Tuesday, March 21.
The changes address the method of placing items on future agendas as well as policies for public presentation.
Staff will also make a presentation regarding a new citizen engagement tool for reporting various concerns and issues to Town Staff. These would relate to Town Code, street issue or park concerns.
The agenda also includes consideration of adoption of a proposed Town logo as part of an effort to promote a brand image for marketing in advertising.
Council will also consider budget transfers associated with the General Fund, Streets Fund, Capital Projects Fund, Economic Development Fund and Tourism Fund.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
