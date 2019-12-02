The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for its regular meeting and will have an added work session to discuss pavement condition standards and a 10-year pavement management program.
The regular session will include a monthly update from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer. The council will also consider a possible date for a special election on the referendum of the Daybreak apartment project. There would be a date in May or in conjunction with the August Town Council primary.
The council will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance amendment related to temporary, portable signs.
The agenda also includes consideration of requirements for providing hillside protection easements, the abandonment of existing easements and a fee for easement abandonments.
The council will also consider its schedule of meeting dates and summer break for the 2020 calendar year.
The council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.