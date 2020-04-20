The Town Council will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m. The meetings continue to be remote, with no live public participation. Residents are invited the review the agenda at fh.az.gov and offer comment via email or phone to council members.
The council will be considering a professional services agreement with Black and Veatch for an engineering study related to the fountain, lake and associated controls and equipment. The contract totals $139,648 and includes a $20,000 owner allowance in case additional testing is needed based on initial findings.
In her report to the council Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin noted the age of the fountain at 50 years and the lake liner 20 years an evaluation is needed to consider possible updated equipment and infrastructure.
Black and Veatch was the consulting engineering firm for the lake liner replacement in 2000 and is familiar with the system and its requirements.
The various testing processes would be undertaken in phases and is expected to begin this summer pending current health concerns.
The consent agenda for the session includes a job order agreement with JP and Sons Contracting for Four Peaks Park restroom renovations in the amount of $73,000.
The repairs are needed due to significant vandalism damage at the facility. Staff believes the vandalism has been curbed significantly to allow for the installation of new fixtures and lighting.
Also, on the consent agenda is an increase in funding for the Home Delivered Meals program. The terms of the 5-year agreement would be increased from $30,000 a year to not to exceed $50,000 per year.
Mayor Ginny Dickey also has a proclamation designating April 21 as Earth Day for Fountain Hills.