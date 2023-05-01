A zoning change request that would allow for construction of an 80-unit apartment complex at Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive was to be on the council agenda for its Tuesday, May 2, regular session. That discussion has been postponed at the request of the developer. Consideration has been rescheduled for the council’s June 6 meeting.
The council will be considering approval of its tentative budget for the coming 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. The proposed budget expenditures for the upcoming year are $43.1 million. This tentative total includes $2.9 million in contingency authority for the General Fund.
The total approved following the Tuesday discussion is the set maximum about of the Town budget for the next fiscal year. The total may be reduced on final approval in June but cannot be increased.
Staff is presenting to the Town Council a resolution that would establish a moratorium on installation of 5G cellular services in the Town of Fountain Hills. This was requested by a number of citizens who believe development of the technology is moving forward too fast without consideration of possible ill effects.
A proposed resolution drafted by Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis “calls upon all telecommunications companies and public utilities operating in Fountain Hills to cease and desist in the build-out of 5G enabled small cell antennas.”
Town Attorney Aaron Arnson has raised concerns regarding the effectiveness of a moratorium. He noted that federal law states that “No state or local statute or regulation, or other state or local legal requirement, may prohibit or have the effect of prohibition the ability of any entity to provide interstate or intrastate telecommunications service.”
Arnson also said state and federal law have “shot clocks” which provide for automatic approval of permits if not locally approved within a stated time period.
The proposed resolution sets an end date for the moratorium of Dec. 31, 2023, or until such time as the Town Council has approved and adopted an ordinance specific to 5G installation.
Staff is also asking the council to approve additional funding for the Town’s portion of grant funded neighborhood drainage enhancement projects. This is due to increasing costs of labor and materials even as design work on the projects was underway.
The council will also consider approval of appointments to Town boards and commissions as well as a cooperative purchase agreement HVAC system cleaning services.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Prior to the regular meeting the council will consider the proposed tentative budget for the Cottonwoods Improvement District for the upcoming year.