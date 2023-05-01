town council
DAVID HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY

A zoning change request that would allow for construction of an 80-unit apartment complex at Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive was to be on the council agenda for its Tuesday, May 2, regular session. That discussion has been postponed at the request of the developer. Consideration has been rescheduled for the council’s June 6 meeting.

The council will be considering approval of its tentative budget for the coming 2023/2024 Fiscal Year. The proposed budget expenditures for the upcoming year are $43.1 million. This tentative total includes $2.9 million in contingency authority for the General Fund.