Since Dec. 15, 2020, the Town of Fountain Hills Council meetings in the Town Hall Council Chambers have been closed to the public in an abundance of caution against the spread of COVID-19.
Residents were welcome to participate in meetings by either submitting a written comment online or requesting to speak using the Zoom streaming service. Council meetings are also broadcast on Cox Cable channel 11 and streamed live on the town’s website.
At the March 2 Town Council meeting, Mayor Ginny Dickey announced that the March 16 and future Council meetings will be open to in-person participation by the public. The mayor also announced that meetings of boards and commissions will also be open to public attendance and participation. All attendees are asked to physically distance and wear a face covering while in Town Hall.
The Community Center, closed by the town on Jan. 1 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, has reopened for programs and services as of Monday, March 8. Visitors to the Community Center are required to wear face coverings and socially distance. Activities are limited to groups of 50 or less, and preregistration is required for all programs. For more information about the Community Center, call 480-816-5200 or go online to az.gov/239/Community-Center.
The town currently is not providing permits for public events of 50 or more people, which follows Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-43 issued in June 2020. The mayor and town manager will review upcoming events to determine when to remove restrictions.
To see upcoming Town Council agendas, go to az.gov/673/meeting-agendas.