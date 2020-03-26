Residents will need to keep up with Town Council meetings via livestreaming or Cox Channel 11 broadcasts and re-broadcasts for the time being.
Town officials announced that meetings will not be held in a traditional manner until further notice.
Town Manager Grady Miller said that cities and towns have been notified by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office that broadcasting and streaming of meetings does comply with Arizona’s open meeting law requirements.
The statement from the town reads, “Due to concerns about the health and safety of its residents and employees relating to the coronavirus, the Town of Fountain Hills will be postponing board and commission meetings until further notice.
“The Town Council meetings will likely be reduced during this time period. To protect the public from possible exposure to the coronavirus, the Town Council meetings will only be broadcast live on Cox Channel 11 and stream live from the Town’s website at fh.az.gov. The general public will not be able to attend Town Council meetings in person until it has been determined safe to do so.”
During this period, residents are encouraged to email their input and feedback about Town Council agenda items to the mayor and council members before each meeting.
“It is important for our residents to understand that the Town Council wants to return to normalcy as soon as possible,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “We are only taking these precautions to protect our residents from the coronavirus. As soon as it is safe to do so, we’ll return back to our typical Town Council meeting format.”
Residents are advised to regularly visit the Town’s website at fh.az.gov to obtain the latest news and information about the town’s response to the coronavirus.