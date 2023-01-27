A request by a citizen to address the Town Council with an extended presentation at its Jan. 17 session raised some questions from people unaware it was possible for individuals to ask for extended time.

Eugene Mikolajczyk had asked for 10 minutes to address the council related to the repeal of the Town’s sign regulations at the Jan. 3 council meeting. However, Mikolajczyk, an attorney and former member of the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, was not present for the session and the item on the agenda was skipped.