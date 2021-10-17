When the Town Council meets on Tuesday, Oct. 19, an item on the agenda to consider an ordinance amendment related to sign regulations will be postponed to a later date.
It is anticipated that some members of the council will be absent from Tuesday’s session so Mayor Ginny Dickey will ask that the sign ordinance be continued until the council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
There is also an item on the agenda to address the noise regulations in the Town Code. This item is expected to have discussion, but no action is to be taken, according to staff.
The council will consider approval of the plan for Arizona distribution of Opioid Settlement Funds. The state is expected to receive up to $549 million from the settlement, which is to be distributed among the state, counties and cities.
Council is to consider a proposed intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County related to maintenance, improvement and management of outdoor recreation opportunities in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve and McDowell Mountain Park. There currently are two points of trail access between the town and the park, the Dixie Mine and Sonoran trails.
The public art concept proposed for the Keystone Homes The Havenly development is on the agenda for council approval. The improvement will include a sculptured structure in a landscaped garden area at the northwest corner of Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive.
There are also appointments to the following advisory commissions set for council consideration: Board of Adjustment, Community Services, McDowell Mountain Preservation, Sister Cities and Strategic Planning. The council will also recognize those commission members who are leaving the boards.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer is scheduled to present his monthly report of law enforcement activity in the town.
Community Relations Manager Bo Larsen will make a presentation on a new look for the town’s website.
Mayor Dickey will have a proclamation for Arizona Cities and Towns Week.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public, however, face covering requirements are in place due to COVID restrictions as well limited seating due to spacing.