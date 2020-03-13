The Town Council will consider action calling for formal support of the council for a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ resolution declaring Maricopa County a “Second Amendment Preservation County” when it meets Tuesday, March 17.
Also on the agenda are measures to improve traffic and pedestrian safety in the community.
Also there is a professional services agreement with GreenPlay, LLC for development of a Community Services Master Plan.
Council will consider a cooperative purchasing agreement with M.R. Tanner Development and Construction for street maintenance and repair services.
The council is to consider a cooperative purchasing agreement with Shade N Net of Arizona to extend an agreement with a company working on shade structures in town park facilities.
There is also a consent agenda for items considered non-controversial and can be approved without formal discussion.
The Town Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
As of this writing town officials were considering policies regarding open meetings as they relates to the current health emergency and had not made a decision regarding public meetings for the council and various boards and commissions.