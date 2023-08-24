The next Town of Fountain Hills regular Town Council meeting, initially scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The change to Wednesday will allow staff to prepare for the meeting following the Labor Day holiday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The next Town of Fountain Hills regular Town Council meeting, initially scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The change to Wednesday will allow staff to prepare for the meeting following the Labor Day holiday.
The Town Council meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The meeting is also streamed live on the Fountain Hills YouTube channel and Cox Cable channel 11.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.