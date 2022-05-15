There are a couple of items related to the proposed Park Place Phase 2 and Phase 3 development on the Town Council agenda for Tuesday, May 17.
The council will consider an amendment to the development agreement that changes the scheduling dates in the agreement and a separate professional services agreement with Shums Coda will provide for third party inspection services for the construction.
The scheduling calendar will extend construction dates by five years to allow for completion in the aftermath of the pandemic.
The council will also consider an extension of the contract with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to cover the next fiscal year.
There is a professional Services agreement with M.R. Tanner Development and Construction for pavement preservation treatment on arterial streets. The $1.4 million agreement will allow for crack sealing and sealant on Shea Boulevard between the Scottsdale boundary and county line just west of SR 87 (Beeline Highway), and Saguaro Boulevard between Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards.
Staff is asking the council to give authority to seek grant funding from the Maricopa County Flood Control District. There are two proposed projects within residential areas in the northeast area of Town.
Council will consider a resolution to adopt a new fee reduction and waiver policy. There is also consideration of an appointment to the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
The council will recognize the Stellar Students of the Month for April. Mayor Ginny Dickey will have a proclamation for Police Week, May 11 through 17.
There will be an update from the Citizen Streets Committee, and presentations from the Mayor’s Youth Council and a third quarter update from the Economic Development team.
The Town Council will meet Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.