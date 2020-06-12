The Town Council will be considering a special use permit to allow the Fountain Hills Medical Center to operate on a 24/7 schedule when it meets Tuesday, June 16.
The center is under construction on property at Saguaro Boulevard and Trevino Drive that is within a C-1 zoning district. That district requires a special use permit for entities to operate between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The hospital project has been the subject of some protest by neighbors adjoining the property and numerous stipulations have been placed on the permit application in order to gain a unanimous recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Following recent complaints regarding trucks and commercial vehicles parked on town streets the council will consider a Town Code amendment to address the issue.
Staff will present the council with a proposal for a Small Business Recovery Program for its consideration. It includes a variety of measures to assist small business consistent with state law and according to guidelines from state officials.
The council will also consider using the planned installation of the Fountain of Light art sculpture as a site to recognize past and future mayors of the community.
Staff is also presenting proposed traffic safety measures to improve pedestrian safety within the town.
There is also on the agenda a proposed professional services agreement with Visus Engineering Construction for the construction a roundabout at the intersection of La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains. That is a $569,000 agreement with an $85,000 owners allowance for a total cost of $654,000.
The council will also be approving the 2020 version of the 10-year Pavement Management program for street maintenance.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public with restrictions on number and distancing recommendations of the CDC.