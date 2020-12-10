The newly sworn Town Council took time during its first session on Dec. 1 to organize councilmember assignments for the coming year.
Three-member committees of council members are assigned to interview candidates and make recommendations to the mayor and full council for positions on the various council advisory boards.
There are two subcommittees with Committee A including Council Members Alan Magazine, Sharron Grzybowski and Gerry Friedel assigned to interview for the 2021 board vacancies on the Board of Adjustment, Community Services Advisory Commission, Sister Cities Advisory Commission, Strategic Planning Advisory Commission, and during 2022 the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission, Municipal Property Corporation and Planning and Zoning Commission.
Subcommittee B includes Council Members Mike Scharnow, Peggy McMahon and Vice Mayor David Spelich. They will be charged during 2021 with interviewing candidates for McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission, Municipal Property Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission. During 2022 this group will interview for the Board of Adjustment, Community Services Advisory Commission, Sister Cities Advisory Commission and the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
The council members also received assignments to act as town representatives on outside council’s or organizations.
The East Valley Partnership is a coalition of 11 East Valley government entities that work together for common interests on civic, business, educational and government issues.
Councilwoman Peggy McMahon will sit on the EVP Board of Directors. Councilman Alan Magazine will sit on the EVP Advocacy and Government Relations Committee, Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski is assigned to the Economic Development/Aviation and Aerospace Committee. She will also serve on the Transportation Committee for the EVP.
The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) is an organization to actively recruit business and industry to the Phoenix area. Mayor Ginny Dickey will attend GPEC sessions for Mayors and Supervisors. Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski will sit on the Board of Directors.
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns represents communities statewide regarding a policy agenda to present the Arizona State Legislature.
Councilwoman Peggy McMahon is assigned to the Neighborhoods, Quality of Life and Sustainability Committee for the League. Vice Mayor David Spelich will continue to serve the Public Safety, Military Affairs and Courts Committee, and Councilman Mike Scharnow serves on the League’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Works Committee.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will serve on the Regional Council for the Maricopa Association of Governments.
Councilman Gerry Friedel will serve the MAG Domestic Violence Council.
Councilman Mike Scharnow will continue to serve on the Valley Metro (RPTA) Board of Directors for the town.