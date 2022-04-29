The Town Council approved the appointment of 11 citizens to serve on the various council advisory commissions when it met on April 19.
Ron Ruppert and Natalie Varela were reappointed to seats on the Community Services Advisory Commission to expire April 30, 2025.
Sherry Irwin was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission. That term expires Oct. 31, 2025.
Dan Kovacevic, Clayton Corey and Susan Dempster were reappointed to terms on the Planning and Zoning Commission that will expire April 30, 2025. Patrick Dapaah was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the P&Z Commission through April 30, 2023.
Marlene Fahrenach was appointed to the Sister Cities Advisory Commission to complete a term that expires Oct. 31, 2023.
Patrick Garman and Bernie Hoenle were reappointed to terms on the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission and Kevin Beck was appointed to SPAC. Those terms all expire April 30, 2025.