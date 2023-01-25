El Pueblo.jpg

The Town Council has approved action to authorize staff to file grant applications through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program (BRIC) to address storm water issues in Fountain Hills. It was approved on a 7-0 vote at the Jan. 17 council meeting.

BRIC is under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November 2021. It provides assistance to states, local communities, tribes and territories seeking hazard mitigation that reduces risks from disasters and natural hazards.