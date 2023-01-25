The Town Council has approved action to authorize staff to file grant applications through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program (BRIC) to address storm water issues in Fountain Hills. It was approved on a 7-0 vote at the Jan. 17 council meeting.
BRIC is under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November 2021. It provides assistance to states, local communities, tribes and territories seeking hazard mitigation that reduces risks from disasters and natural hazards.
Town Engineer David Janover explained to the council that the grant applications are for three projects to address street flooding at wash crossings. The locations include McDowell Mountain Road at Escalante Wash, El Pueblo Boulevard at Ashbrook Wash and Del Cambre Avenue at Ashbrook Wash.
“The above locations have experienced repeated flooding, causing closures and major disruption during and after major storm events,” Janover said in his report to the council. “These locations are low flow crossings, and in addition to floodwater, silt and debris from the upstream wash is also deposited on the roadways during major storm events, requiring removal and incurring associated cost on a regular basis.”
Janover said the flooding can also impede emergency traffic during storms and in some cases, as in the summer of 2021, wash vehicles off the roadway and down the wash.
“A viable solution for each of these locations, is the raising of the roadway elevation and the installation of a culvert below the roadway, to allow for the uninterrupted passage of storm water under the roadway,” Janover said. “This reduces the risk of water overtopping the road and the dangers of drivers trying to pass through high water flows.”
The estimated cost associated with each of the projects is $2.45 million for McDowell Mountain Road, $1.26 million for El Pueblo Boulevard and $1 million for Del Cambre Avenue. The total is $4.7 million. The grant program provides for 75% paid by the grant and 25% paid by the Town, making the Town’s total share if all three are approved $1.18 million.
Town Manager Grady Miller said there are four more years of grant availability, and he described these projects as “low-hanging fruit.”
Storm drainage is a key issue for the Town, according to Miller. He noted there are situations where private property adjacent to washes is in danger due to high water flows during some storms. He wants to try to address these vulnerable property issues at some point.
“We are very fortunate these funds are available,” Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said. She has long been an advocate for the storm water fee assessed to residences and hopes the Town might be able to reinstate that. It has been paused for a review by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Grzybowski asked Town Attorney Aaron Arnson if he knew the status of the review with a new attorney general taking office. Arnson said he knows the question is still before the office, but he does not know the status.
The Town should hear by late spring to early summer whether any of the grants will be awarded to Fountain Hills. There is a three-year window for design and construction.