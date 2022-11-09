The Town Council is headed in the direction of overhauling its contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office [MCSO] rather than move toward a Fountain Hills police department.
At its Nov. 1 regular session the council heard a second presentation from Greg Mathews with Matrix Consulting Group, hired last spring to evaluate law enforcement services for the Town.
Mathews said they are recommending restructuring of the contract over an in-house police force even though operating costs of a FHPD would save approximately $500,000 annually over the existing contract with MCSO. A new contract could save more than $200,000 a year from the current agreement. However, the sticking point to a local police unit is the start-up costs, estimated at $4.3 million.
That translates to a nine-year break even over the existing contract or 14-years to get return against the proposed revisions to the agreement, according to Mathews.
Matrix is recommending the Town reduce the current contract levels of service, which translates to the lower costs. However, those changes would be consistent with the existing staffing levels in the district.
“MCSO generally deploys deputies at minimum staffing levels [three personnel], which are below contract levels,” the report states. “Despite this, there is more than adequate patrol proactive time and excellent response times to serve the community.”
Proactive time allows for self-initiated activity by deputies, such a traffic enforcement or even foot patrol.
Mathews said Matrix’s staffing recommendations include:
*Reducing patrol deputies from 19 to 16 positions overall with deployment of three on each day and night shifts.
*Maintain a minimum of three patrol deputies on duty at all times.
*Add one patrol sergeant – from three to four – to ensure line supervision on all patrol shifts.
*Retain one school resource officer.
*Add one watch commander lieutenant – from one to two.
*Reduce detective staffing from 2.55 to 2 and locate the two detectives at the Fountain Hills substation. Currently MCSO has centralized its detective division.
“MCSO has the ability to provide exceptional service at the report’s recommended staffing levels, which are below the current contract,” the report states. “Resulting estimated savings is $219,000 per annum.”
The consultant is also recommending:
*The addition of non-performance penalties and dispute resolution language.
*Quarterly reports on contract-based performance metrics.
*Significantly improve monthly invoice details to enhance internal controls by the Town and avoid overcharging situations.
*Revisit the staffing model to use proactive time metrics, detective caseload rather than the existing “beat structure.”
Councilman David Spelich, a law enforcement professional, agreed with the recommendations.
“Your presentation is spot-on,” Spelich said. “My ideal would be our own police department, but I don’t think the citizens have the appetite for the cost involved.
“I’m for getting on board with this.”
Spelich has been vocal since he has been on the council calling for closer monitoring and penalties for non-compliance with the contract. He also suggested a citizen committee, noting there are numerous retired police officials living in Fountain Hills, to advise on the contract negotiations.
“I’m really proud of the job MCSO personnel do for us,” Spelich said.
He said he would want additional information that was unavailable to the consultant such as clearance rates, before making a decision.
Town Manager Grady Miller said he is fine with the advisory committee idea. He said if structured well it can provide performance measures with staff negotiating the agreement.
The council took no formal action on the issue but directed staff to move forward toward a new agreement with the Sheriff’s Office.