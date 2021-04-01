The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services staff is proposing improvements to enhance the Community Center and is asking that $550,000 be earmarked in the capital budget for next fiscal year to begin a longer-term vision for the facility.
The staff summary of the plan states that the facility is now 20 years old, and “The efficiency and usability of the facility has changed over 20 years and requires modifications to remain relevant to all users.”
The council-adopted strategic plan for Community Services states there is a need to enhance facility use to promote a sense of community. This objective is supported by residents requesting more options for users of all ages, including dedicated fitness space, a youth/teen space and a place to gather informally for a community connection.
“The layout and functionality of the space will be updated to provide more space for casual groups and multigenerational appeal,” a staff report states.
Staff envisions a phased project beginning in the upcoming fiscal year by addressing cosmetic issues in the interior of the building. The exterior of the facility was painted this past year and is in no need of additional attention immediately.
This work could include interior painting, upgrading furniture and fixtures and bathroom remodeling. New carpeting and floor tile will also be part of the project.
Work that is being considered and is expected to take further review and discussion by the council is a proposal to enclose the lounge area within the building lobby, and a possible addition to the building for fitness and health maintenance activities.
The proposal related to the lounge area is somewhat controversial. Councilman Mike Scharnow expressed his “mixed feelings” about the idea.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said they believe the space can be better used as meeting space and/or dedicated tech space. She also noted that there is a plan to consider furnishing “node” spaces within the lobby area for people to meet and relax with friends or working groups.
Councilman Alan Magazine said he believes the current lobby space is rather “boring” and suggested brightening with color and décor.
Goodwin said there is a staff member with interior design background who might help in that regard.
A proposed addition to the building, dedicated fitness space, would be a long-term project taking several years for planning and construction.
Goodwin said staff has had feedback regarding the idea. She said one thing she wanted to make clear is they do not intend to try to compete with local gyms or fitness centers. Currently, the Activity Center and recreation department host a variety of classes such as yoga, aerobics, Pilates, Tai-Chi, strength and stretching exercises. She said the objective is to have dedicated space for these activities where flooring is an important consideration, as well as storage for equipment and its own sound system.
This is not to rival any private business, but to provide permanent, more appropriate space for what is already offered, Goodwin said.
Town Manager Grady Miller said staff will do additional work to identify needs at the Community Center, conduct a customer survey and get advisory commission feedback.
“The Community Center is a point of pride for Fountain Hills,” Miller said. “We want to improve it and there will be more discussion going forward.”
There are a couple of additional budget items related to the overall Cutillo Civic Center that are perimeter access projects.
Staff has included in the budget $175,000 to relocate the driveway into the library parking lot off El Lago Blvd. The current configuration makes a 90-degree turn at the south end of the Community Garden and causes frequent awkward encounters with traffic and pedestrians.
The proposed change would make the turn off El Lago directly onto the parking corridor and eliminate the turn. The space used by the existing driveway can be used if needed for garden expansion.
The second project is to construct a driveway from Avenue of the Fountains directly into the parking lot east of Town Hall.
This project not only provides better access to designated public parking, but also provides better security for the law enforcement parking lot on the east side of Town Hall. The parking lot was built on town-owned property by the developer of the Park Place apartments to provide adequate parking for residential visitors and business patrons. Staff has designated $90,000 in the capital budget for this project.