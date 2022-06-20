When the Town Council meets on Tuesday, June 21, it will be the final meeting of the 2021/2022 fiscal year and lead in to the council’s summer break through July.
There is little business on for council discussion as regular agenda items. However the council will be holding a joint meeting with the Fountain Hills Unified School District Board.
The council will discuss reconsideration of its recent adoption of a Fountain Lighting Policy related to using light displays on the Fountain.
The policy had included consideration of lighting requests from the public under limited circumstances. However, a recent Supreme Court ruling involving the City of Boston’s denial of a request related to a flag display on city property. This has prompted the Town to reconsider its ability to turn down requests related to the lighting in consideration of free speech.
The proposed amendment to the Town’s policy change would provide for sole discretion of the Town for when the lights are used on the Fountain. Public requests will not be considered.
The council will hear a report from MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer related to law enforcement activity in Fountain Hills.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will issue a proclamation for July as Parks and Recreation Month in Fountain Hills.
The council’s joint session with the Fountain Hills Unified School District Board is to include discussion of items of mutual interest, including items related to safety and security of the school campuses. These relate to traffic and pedestrian routes to the school campuses.
There is a discussion for a proposed Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) related to transportation. There will be discussion with potential updates to existing IGAs related to Channel 99, construction, joint use of facilities for recreational and athletic uses, and shared use of District and Town facilities.
There will also be a discussion related to possible future use of the Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Elementary school sites by the Town of Fountain Hills.
The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. Prior to the regular session council will hold a closed executive session with town attorneys related to a lawsuit.
It is anticipated that the joint session with the School Board will begin at approximately 6 p.m.
The regular council session and joint meeting are open to the public.