The Town Council heard some good news on the effort to transition from its Rural/Metro emergency services contract to an in-house fire department at its Feb. 28 retreat session.
Fire Chief Dave Ott reported that estimated costs related to the transition are actually lower than anticipated by McGrath, the consulting firm that reported to the council last year.
According to Ott, next fiscal year, 2023/2024, will be the year the Town will pay more, but only about $500,000 more than the Rural/Metro (R/M) contract would cost.
Startup costs, estimated at $396,450, are included in that first-year budget. The startup includes dispatch services and the computer and equipment and installation to accommodate that. Also, there is some existing equipment that belongs to R/M that will need to be replaced.
FY 25 would reflect costs that would be lower than the R/M contract, according to Ott. That would be $4,684,042 compared to $4,705,501 for R/M. In FY26 the in-house department still has the edge at $4,799,643 to $4,834,396 from R/M.
The FY26 year is the time when the existing contract with R/M expires. Town Manager Grady Miller said he would expect the company to increase its numbers going into a new contract if the Town continued with the services.
Miller said the numbers Ott presented reflect the existing Town benefits program, but the Town may look at using the state’s public safety retirement plan at a future date. Also, numbers do not reflect the increased personnel numbers to participate in the region-wide automatic-aid program. That may also be a future consideration.
The biggest project of the transition is membership and coordinating a change in dispatch programs. Ott explained there are two dispatch centers that cover the Valley. Fountain Hills would be looking to participate in the Mesa Regional Dispatch Center (MRDC) and the Topaz Regional Wireless Co-op (TRWC). Staff is currently working through the process to participate in those programs. Once complete, the transition of dispatch would be a seamless process, according to Ott.
The Town is also still working on a contract with an ambulance provider. Ott said there are two companies with a certificate of need to serve Fountain Hills and an agreement will be reached with one of them. He also explained that ambulance service would come at no cost to the Town. Transport is a medical service mostly handled by patients and their insurance providers.
The transition process also includes hiring staff. With current R/M staff working here being offered jobs, Ott said uniforms specific to Fountain Hills are being ordered and a procedures handbook is being developed.
The objective is to have the department go into service as of 12 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024.
“This further reinforces the need for local control and shows we are headed in the right direction,” Councilman Gerry Friedel said. “I appreciate the effort and believe we have a good quality fire department.”
Ott also recognized Miller, Finance Director Dave Pock and Deputy Town Manager/Director of Administration Dave Trimble for their assistance in working on the transition plan.