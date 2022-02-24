The Town Council heard recommendations on fee waiver policies for Community Center activities and special events when it met for its regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin presented the options staff is proposing for future Council consideration.
“The Community Center is a facility that offers space to a multitude of community programs,” Goodwin said in her staff report to the council. “It serves as a recreation center, senior service center, meeting facility, performance venue, event space, exhibit hall and more.
“Many local and regional groups use the facility as their hub, hosting meetings, social gatherings, etc. Over time the number of waived rentals within the facility has increased through the expanded scope of the users or increased time requested for events.
“This increased demand has placed a burden on the resources of the Community Center including operations staff time, space availability as well as direct costs incurred.”
Goodwin outlined the staff recommendations for the Community Center as follows:
*All Fountain Hills-based non-profit groups are eligible for a 50% fee reduction from the established residential non-profit rates. AV equipment will be available for local non-profit group use at no additional cost.
*Classroom space will be reservable after 2 p.m. on weekdays and must adhere to the Community Center hours of operation.
*Reservation start and end times must be accounted for in their entirety, including any pre or post time necessary for set up, clean up, catering needs, etc.
*Weekend reservations require a minimum of two ball rooms with a minimum of four-hour rental time.
*Reservations can be made up to six months in advance and are subject to availability.
* Proof of non-profit status will be required for all groups seeking fee reductions.
“It is recognized that many groups will be impacted by these changes and staff will make every attempt to work with our user groups to ensure a well-informed transition process,” Goodwin said.
The proposed recommendations as they relate to special events that use park facilities are similar, including the 50% allowable fee reduction.
However, also considered are fees for direct costs including MCSO support, road closure implementation, logistic items such as restrooms, lights, fencing, etc. These are not eligible for a fee waiver.
All events, regardless of waiver status, must submit a special event application for review. The application must meet all town requirements including deadlines, layout plans, insurance certificates, traffic control plans, etc. Town permit fees or damage deposits are not eligible for fee waivers.
Goodwin said staff will continue to work with the Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association and the Chamber of Commerce concerning user agreements related to their activities.
The FHCCA is an umbrella group for numerous organizations that use the Community Center on a regular basis. The Chamber stages large events such as the arts festivals, holiday Stroll in the Glow and Thanksgiving Day Parade, all of which require special planning and consideration of costs.
These user agreements will be considered separately by the council.
Staff will draft the recommendations into policy form for final consideration by the council at a later date.
User fees are reviewed on an annual basis and are adopted in conjunction with the Town’s annual budget process.