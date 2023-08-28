Retail

New retail coming to Fountain Hills a positive sign in economic update. (Independent Newsmedia file photo.)

Town of Fountain Hills Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs provided the Town Council with some positive news during her department report for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year just past (April through June 2023). Jacobs made her report at the council’s Aug. 22 regular meeting.

“I’m happy to report there are new storefronts opening that are filling in some of the (commercial) vacancies,” Jacobs said.