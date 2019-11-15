Recent changes in staff and department reorganization have prompted town staff to take a new look at the Economic Development Plan for the Town of Fountain Hills.
Economic Development Director James Smith, who has come on board just within the past year, outlined his ideas to the council at a work session during the Nov. 5 meeting.
The job of economic development analyst also turned over recently with Jodi James now filling that position. Also, Grace Rodman-Gutter, the town tourism coordinator and communications and marketing coordinator, had her job reassigned to the Economic Development Department from Community Services.
Smith said soon after taking over the job Town Manager Grady Miller asked him to work on an update for the plan. Miller and Smith met with the mayor and council members individually to receive input on specific initiatives or issues they want to see addressed.
“The updated plan’s priorities are consistent with the town’s Strategic Plan,” Smith said in his report for the council. “It also does not significantly deviate from previous plans, though some approaches may differ.”
He said the focus will remain on helping facilitate projects that are currently in development and assist in bringing them to fruition. He specifically cited the proposed Fountain Hills Medical Center and the International Dark Sky Discovery Center.
Smith also noted some of the town’s strengths which will be emphasized, including its location within a significant healthcare corridor, as well as continuing to build on existing economic development partnerships.
Smith indicated that recognized objectives within the plan should be generation of sales tax revenue to support town services and maintain quality of life; bring visitors to the community to generate economic activity; attract additional full-time residents and residential density (where supportable) to support existing business and attract future businesses; fill existing commercial space or redevelop or reuse space to bring in new economic activity; and maximize economic impacts with regard to the development of remaining infill parcels.
Smith said the plan should also implement strategies to support town objectives for attracting and retaining younger families and working professionals; build a reputation as being “open for business;” and support entrepreneurial and educational systems within the town.
“Another major focus of the plan is enhancing and expanding the use of communications tools,” Smith said, “including the town’s website, email blasts and social media platforms, to communicate more consistently with the business, tourism and real estate communities as well as potential visitors and future residents.”
Councilman Art Tolis said he believes staff should take on more of a “cheerleader” position for the town.
“Work with business and take them through the process for becoming part of the community,” Tolis said.
Councilman Dennis Brown said he does not believe Fountain Hills is “open for business.”
“We drive far more people away than we attract,” he said.
“There is a lot happening here,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “Many people who have lived here for 30 and more years think this is a wonderful place to live.”
“These are a lot of the same things we have been hearing for years,” Councilman Mike Scharnow said. “We need to continue these efforts, and let staff carry on and do their job.”