About half a dozen residents went to the Town Council April 4 to ask the Town for an effort to reduce traffic noise in their neighborhood near Palisades and Grande boulevards.
Gary Clark led off the resident discussion during the call to the public section of the meeting agenda.
Clark said the noise pollution is at times unbearable and asked the Town if noise regulations could be enforced.
Generally the most noise is generated by motorcycles, trucks and the occasional car with a loud muffler, according to Clark.
Melissa Graves added her comments, saying the Town should look at noise the way it treats dark sky regulations.
“It affects our quality of life,” Graves said. She cited cars accelerating from the traffic light.
“On the weekends it sounds like bike week at Daytona.”
She added that she does not believe it should be a truck route.
Another resident stated he had law enforcement experience handling similar situations. He said there are various traffic calming techniques that can be used to slow traffic. He also said the council should look at reducing the speed limit through the area (currently 35 miles per hour). The area is outside the existing special enforcement area on Saguaro, which ends between Palisades Boulevard and La Montana.
Another resident said he has measured and the noise level does exceed 65 decibels inside his condo, which is considered noise pollution.
The Town Council is limited by what it can comment on during call to the public due to open meeting laws. However, at the end of the meeting the council directed staff to investigate the issue. Councilman Gerry Friedel asked that the council also have a discussion about expanding the role of the existing Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee to consider other traffic and streets-related issues.