The Town Council has heard the first of two presentations on a Law Enforcement Feasibility Assessment for the Town of Fountain Hills.

Greg Matthews with Matrix Consulting Group made the presentation to the Council on Sept. 6. Although he made no specific recommendations with this preliminary report, it appears likely the Town will seek a significant overhaul of its law enforcement contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Matthews made clear that alternatives are not likely feasible.