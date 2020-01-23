The Town Council learned Tuesday, Jan. 21 that it could cost up to $1.5 million to modify and upgrade the storm water drainage system that flows in behind Golden Eagle Park Dam.
The council heard a report from Ted Lehman, P.C. of J.E. Fuller, Hydrology & Geomorphology, Inc. Lehman stressed the cost estimate is based only on a concept plan, but does include a 30-percent contingency.
Lehman described two parts to the project, one addresses channels and water flow within the boundaries of the park. The second goes upstream on Ashbrook Wash to the west side of Golden Eagle Boulevard. That part of the project proposes using several hundred feet of gabion basket construction to reinforce a 20-foot high arroyo to control erosion of silt into the wash and downstream.
Lehman said continued erosion along that arroyo could be a threat to private home lots in the future.
Within the park the project would focus on improving the wash channels to better manage the flow.
