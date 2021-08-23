The Town Council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The council will address an opportunity to upgrade plans for facilities at Desert Vista Park. There is money in the capital improvement budget to install lighting for the skate park at Desert Vista.
Musco Lighting the supplier for the lighting equipment has offered to donate to the Town the installation of a Mini-Pitch System, a modular hard surface soccer structure, in the park along with the skate park lighting.
The council will consider renaming the proposed project at Desert Vista Park Improvements, a resolution to accept the donation and approve Musco as the lighting contractor for the skate park lighting. It would also require some necessary budget transfers from other CIP projects.
The fiscal impact for the project is $200,000 including town costs for preparing the Mini-Pitch site along with a discount for the skate park lighting installation.