Finances will be a significant topic of conversation for the Town Council when it meets on Tuesday, Nov. 16, a 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The auditing firm of Heinfeld Meech & Co. will present the annual financial audit for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021. This report requires no council action, but it will be an opportunity for council members to ask questions.
Also, Town Finance Director David Pock will present his fiscal report for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July-September) providing a revenue update.
Modifications to the Town Code related to regulation of nuisance noise will be back to the council for a final consideration. Staff has eliminated enforcement standards using a decibel level and is now relying on a standard of “unreasonable” noise to determine violations. This is an approach recommended by both the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the town prosecutor.
The council will consider an adjustment to the speed limit on El Pueblo Boulevard. The proposed change is to lower the limit from 35 miles per hour to 30. This is being considered at the request of residents of the area and has the recommendation of staff and the Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee. The change includes the length of the street from Fountain Hills to Grande boulevards.
The council will consider a proposal for a grant program to assist non-profit organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is $300,000 available for the grants, with $100,000 for future pandemic related expenses such as testing and/or vaccination sites. This item also calls for council authorization to transfer $8 million to the Facilities Reserve Fund for capital improvement priorities such as streets or Fountain Lake improvements.
The council is also being asked to consider authorizing a proposed legislative agenda for the 2022 session of the State Legislature. This is the first time the town has taken this action and the proposal has been prepared by Jack Lunsford, who is contracted to act as town government affairs director.
The agenda has basic core principles of protecting state shared revenues to preserve local funding as well as preserving local control by opposing preemption of local authority.
A proposal to approve two professional services agreements to evaluate the town public safety services is on the agenda. One would approve an agreement ($40,000) with McGrath Consulting to conduct a financial analysis of fire and emergency medical services for the town.
The second agreement would be with Matrix Consulting (up to $79,000) for a financial analysis of law enforcement services.
The town currently contracts for these services, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement and Rural/Metro Corp. for fire and emergency medical services. Together, both public safety contracts cost the town more than $9 million per year, or roughly 50 percent of the total operating budget.
Staff has indicated they are satisfied with the services being provided by the agencies but feel it prudent to review the finances on a periodic basis. This is the first such analysis the town has conducted.
Also set for council consideration are separate fee waiver policies related to Community Services. One policy covers youth fields, courts and sport leagues and the second includes Community Center and special event activities.
The council session is open to the public with hearings related to some of the topics. There remain some pandemic related restrictions within Town Hall including a face covering requirement and limited seating to accommodate distancing.