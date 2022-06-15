The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will host an opportunity to meet all the candidates running for Town Council. The public is invited to hear the candidates on Thursday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m. for the Town Council Candidate Forum with Cindy Couture, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth at the Community Center.
This is an opportunity to see where each candidate stands on important Fountain Hills issues. The Town Council Candidate Forum will start off with introductions, followed by 45 minutes of sharing consisting of topics preselected by the FHCCA Civic Affairs Committee.
The second portion of the forum will be pre-submitted questions from the public. Opportunity for residents to submit questions will be the week of June 15-22 on the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce website at fhchamber.com.
The public is welcome to attend this event, seating is limited and is first come first serve. It is asked that everyone in attendance remain respectful of all candidates as there is a zero-tolerance policy in place for any unruliness.
For those unable to attend, the event will be aired shortly after and available via Town of Fountain Hills and Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce YouTube channels.
“We encourage everyone to attend as this is a chance for all the Town Council candidates to shine and share their vision with the residents of Fountain Hills,” said Betsy LaVoie, CEO and president of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber offers a thank you to FHCCA Civic Affairs Committee for its collaboration and to SRP for its official sponsorship of this event and local support.