The Town Council has voted to authorize Town Manager Grady Miller to administratively approve a contract to make emergency repairs to the Panorama Drive storm drain.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that a contract for the project is likely going to be ready to award in July or early August, when the council will be on its summer recess. Staff does not want to delay the award of the contract due to the potential for summer monsoon storms, which bring the possibility of further collapse and damage to pavement and sidewalks.
Miller explained that an engineer’s estimate for the work is $2.1 million, which the town has allocated in the capital improvement fund of the budget for the coming year. He said indications are that the estimate will be close to bids; however, he noted that if the bids are too high they would need to pause to come back to the council for a funding plan.
The council will need to consider ratification of any action by Miller when it returns to session.
Earlier this year the town closed a portion of the sidewalk along Panorama near Diamante Drive due to a sinkhole that threatened to damage the pavement and sidewalk along that section. It was determined that the sinkhole was caused by the collapse of the drainage pipe. There had also been a previous sinkhole along Panorama Drive near Saguaro Blvd. and, after that was repaired, a contractor ran a video camera through the drainage line along the street.
Weldy said at that time the entire stretch of the drain pipe was found to be in very poor condition.
The drainage pipe is a 48-inch to 60-inch underground pipe that runs about 3,000 feet from Saguaro Blvd. to Panorama Wash on the south side of El Lago Blvd.
Weldy said that with this second failure of the pipe staff has determined that the entire line of more than half a mile should be replaced.
The pipe is galvanized steel and has been in the ground between 30 and 40 years, according to Weldy. He said staff had been led to believe that the pipe was concrete.
There are indications that at least a portion of the drainage line is bedded in a perpetually wet or damp area. Farther down Panorama Wash there is a wet area that includes a pump to keep excess water to a minimum. There are also anecdotal reports of a “mud bog” along the Panorama alignment behind Fountain Park as far back as the ‘70s.