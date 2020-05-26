The Town Council has directed staff to come up with a concept proposal to recognize and honor all individuals who have, and will serve the Town of Fountain Hills as mayor.
In his staff summary to the council, Town Manager Grady Miller said that three council members – Dennis Brown, Sherry Leckrone and Art Tolis – made the request to have the idea brought to the council and provide staff direction.
Miller said the proposed idea was a “walk of mayors” located along the Avenue of the Fountains linear park.
“The council members wish to recognize the leadership and contributions made by the past mayors in Fountain Hills,” Miller said.
Brown said in his public career between Planning and Zoning Commission and the Town Council he has had the privilege of working directly with seven of the eight people who have served as mayor since incorporation.
“The mayor takes a lot of abuse on a day-to-day basis, and I would like to see them all recognized,” Brown said. “I hope we can agree on something to look at.”
Leckrone echoed that, saying she believes it is a fantastic idea.
Councilman David Spelich is less inclined to single out mayors, or any officials, for special recognition. He said there are many dedicated volunteers who deserve accolades as well and he would hesitate to give special attention to elected officials.
Councilman Alan Magazine said the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame does a great job recognizing citizens who make major contributions to the community.
Brown did clarify, and others agreed, that he is not wedded to the idea of a recognition monument on the Avenue and would be open to hearing other ideas on location.
Of the eight who have previously served as mayor, three have already received special recognition for their service and contributions.
The town’s first mayor, John Cutillo, was honored in 2012 when the town’s civic center area was dedicated as Cutillo Civic Plaza.
Mayor Sharon Morgan, the town’s first woman to serve in the position, was recognized with the dedication of Sharon Morgan Plaza in 2018. This is the fountain area at the east end of the Avenue mall at Saguaro Blvd.
In 2019 a plaza area along the Avenue was dedicated to the late Mayor Wally Nichols. This is the fountain plaza midway between Verde River Dr. and La Montana Dr.
Naming in reverse from current Mayor Ginny Dickey, the office has been held by Linda Kavanagh, Jay Schlum, Nichols, Jon Beydler, Morgan, Jerry Miles and Cutillo.
Previous to the Morgan and Nichols dedications, the council, at staff recommendation, had designated six locations along the Avenue Plaza in which such recognition could be made.
Miller said staff would work on such a plan and bring it back to the Town Council for consideration.
The vote for staff action was 6-0 as Mayor Ginny Dickey excused herself from the discussion.