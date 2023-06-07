On a 5-2 vote at its June 6, regular session, the Town Council denied a rezoning application for property at Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive.
Senderos Fountain Hills was proposing an 80-unit apartment community on about six acres of property. They required a dual rezoning to have the property zoned properly for the plan.
Residents of the single-family neighborhood to the west of the site objected to the plan and fought it through two planning and zoning meetings and the council meeting.
Mayor Ginny Dickey and council members Gerry Friedel, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth voted against the plan. Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon and Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski supported the rezoning.
The developer has said they will proceed with a proposal to build a 70-unit complex on about three acres of the land they already own.
The Times will have the complete report on this story in the June 14 print edition.