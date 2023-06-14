With a 5-2 vote at its June 6 regular session, the Town Council denied a rezoning application for property at Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive. While residents of the single-family neighborhood west of Mountainside see this as a victory, they were cautioned to “be careful what you wish for.”

The developer, Senderos Fountain Hills, has said they will proceed with a proposal to build a 70-unit complex on about three acres of the land they already own. This can be done without further review by the Town Council or Planning and Zoning Commission. The developer had not, as of this writing, submitted any applications for the smaller project, according to Senior Planner Farhad Tavassoli. They have presented a tentative conceptual plan, but that is unofficial.