The Town Council has voted for the first time to employ a provision that allows for the decommissioning and removal of town-owned artwork from public display.
In this instance the artwork is a mural that was painted by artist Megan Junk in the women’s restroom at the Community Center at the time the facility opened. The town is about to begin a renovation project at the Community Center that will include a remodel of the restrooms. As a result, the mural will be removed.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the council the decommissioning was approved on a unanimous vote of the Public Art Committee and the artist, who is a long-time resident of Fountain Hills, has been notified. Goodwin said the work has also been photographed for posterity.